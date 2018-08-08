Māori Television staff strike

E tū members at Māori Television are on strike for 24 hours as of 6am today.

The members are set to start their protest at 10am outside the South Auckland base headquarters.

E tū Industry Coordinator Joe Gallagher says the strike is a result of the company’s failed attempt to settle the members’ Collective Agreement, after talks last Thursday collapsed.

“We were really close on the money offered and we were very close to addressing the humiliation our members feel in the wake of the favorable treatment by Maori TV of its non-union members," he says.

“Maori TV promotes itself on values and treating people with dignity. But the company’s lack of respect for our members is what this dispute is all about."

Māori Televisions Chief Executive Keith Ikin believes the offer that was put forward to the union is fair and reasonable and is disappointed with the union's actions that appear to be more about public posturing than supporting its members.

"We are disappointed that the union has taken a position that appears to be more about public posturing than supporting its members. A contingency plan has been put in place to ensure that our viewers are not impacted by any potential strike action and that they can continue to enjoy our programmes.

“We remain committed to progressing the deal and reaching an agreement in the interest of providing certainty for Māori Television staff in the union collective,” says Ikin.