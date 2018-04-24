Māori Television brings live coverage of ANZAC Day

Tomorrow marks a significant day where we pay tribute to Aotearoa New Zealand's armed service members.

The day will commemorate more than 300,000 New Zealanders who have been a part of the country's armed services and 30,000 who have died in service.

At least 80 events will take place in Auckland, including the dawn service in front of the Auckland War Memorial Museum that will be broadcast live on Māori Television from 5.20am.

The museum will be open immediately after the dawn service with free entry for everyone.

From uplifting music to poetry and spoken word, the programme will allow visitors to find emotional touch points as they explore our commemorative spaces.

Viewers can also tune into the Rereātea and Te Kāea bulletins at 8am, 12pm, 3:30pm and 5:30pm on Māori Television for the latest news coming from our reporters scattered around the country.