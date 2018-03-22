Māori Television Board welcomes new director

Chairman of the Māori Television Board, Hon. Dame Georgina te Heuheu welcomes the appointment of Māori language consultant and broadcaster Kingi Kiriona (Ngāti Ruanui, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Apa) to the board.

“Mr Kiriona brings with him an absolute commitment to the revitalisation of te reo Māori. He is an orator, a kapa haka exponent and a composer with experience in education, media and broadcasting that will serve our board well. We welcome him to our team,” says Dame te Heuheu.

Mr Kiriona was appointed by Te Mātāwai, the organisation now tasked with overseeing the Māori Television Service in partnership with the Crown. He replaces Māori language advocate Piripi Walker.

Kiriona’s appointment begins on 10 April 2018 and is for three years.