Māori superfood company wins top award

Māori superfood company Kaitahi took the top honour at the Most Innovative Foodservice Product award at the Fine Food New Zealand Innovation Awards.

Kaitahi comprises frozen superfood smoothy drops. The drops include traditional Māori ingredients such as kūmara, pūhā and kawakawa.

The win was a welcome surprise for Kaitahi business development manager Leonie Matoe who says the aim now is to distribute their product to other areas of the country.

"We just started talking with different food stores here in Auckland and in Wellington. That's good," says Leonie.

"On the website, there are a lot of people asking for the products so we're looking at other avenues to help Kaitahi flourish."