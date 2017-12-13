Māori students attempt to heal Lake Taupō

At 12pm today parents and students of Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Whakarewa i te Reo ki Tūwharetoa will visit eight sites around Lake Taupō to recite karakia, pao and waiata, which they hope will help heal the lake from the effects of toxins.

With temperatures set to rise over the festive season, local iwi of Lake Taupō are concerned about the algae bloom that is poisoning the heart of the region.

Although some areas have been given the all clear, the heat could do more damage to the lake.

Earlier this year the kura kaupapa students paddled around the edge of the lake to hear its stories and to feel the mauri of its waterways and bays.

Yesterday Tūwharetoa FM took to Facebook with a notice encouraging local whānau to participate in the water ceremony, outlining the eight destinations.

The eight sites include Pārākiri, Waitahanui, Hātepe, Te Rangiita, Tokaanu, Whareroa, Waihaha, and Whangamatā.