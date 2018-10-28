Māori radio excellence acknowledged

Tumeke FM was awarded the supreme award, Te Pou Irirangi Toa o Te Tau last night at the Māori Radio Awards held in Rotorua.

The Eastern Bay of Plenty Māori radio station walked away with five awards in total.

Kahi Stevens of Tumeke FM says, “Let's continue to do the work, morning night, night morning at the end of the day the Māori language and our culture has come out on top.”

Tumeke FM was a finalist in nine of the 18 Māori radio categories the station won the awards for Best Station Imaging, Best Current Affairs or Talk Show, Best Programme Director, Best outside Broadcast and the supreme award of the night.

Head judge Raniera Winikerei says, “All the submissions from the Māori radio station from arhound the country were excellence in those submissions you could see the hard work that was involved the quality of the language and presentation.”

Te Korimako o Taranaki was another big winner of the night, taking home four awards including a new award called E Tū Whānau Inspiring Positive Change.

Matapaepae Urwin of Te Korimako says, “This award is for our colleague Diane Luke she wasn't able to be here tonight between Leah and I we have accepted the award on her behalf.”

The Māori Radio Awards is a biennial event and this year there were 18 categories.

One of these categories looks at developing youth in the industry.

Riria Dalton-Reedy, winner of the youth award representing Radio Ngāti Porou, says, “This is a surprise I’m up with the best of Māori broadcasters and I'm still young so I am very lucky to win this award for best youth show.”

For over 30 years Māori radio continues to be the eyes and ears of their listeners.