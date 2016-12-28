Māori pronunciation app to teach place, animal, plant names

A new Māori pronunciation app has been developed to help people identify and pronounce the names of some of our most loved places, animals, and plants in the Tāmaki Makaurau region in Te Reo Māori.

The app, known as Te Kete Reo o Tāmaki Makaurau, was developed for the Department of Conservation by technology innovator Kiwa Digital.

Te Kete Reo o Tāmaki Makaurau acknowledges the importance of pronouncing words correctly. It is designed to help anyone who is working in and the around the Hauraki Gulf and wants to be able to enhance their own knowledge of Te Reo and help educate others about the language.

The app contains English language narration, with male and female voice options. Also included is a small selection of common phrases for use in either formal or informal settings.

KIWA works with indigenous groups around the world to create digital content to enhance engagement with indigenous culture.

The app is free and available now for iPhone and iPads from the App Store. An Android version will be available in early January.