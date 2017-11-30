Māori programming wins big at 2017 NZTV Awards

New Zealand's stars of the small screen graced the red carpet at Auckland's Skycity tonight for the prestigious 2017 New Zealand Television Awards. So who is tonight's big winners?

The last official New Zealand Television awards were held in 2012, this year organisers opened the categories to traditional, subscription and digital television platforms.

Twenty-five awards were presented by a variety of celebrities and personalities like Anika Moa and Antonia Prebble.

Among the winners were notable Māori and Pasifika figures in the industry, including Newshub's Mike McRoberts who was named as Best Presenter: News and Current Affairs, while Prime TV's programme, Making Good Men, made by Fiona Apanui-Kupenga and her crew at Te Amokura Productions, won New Zealand On Air's Best Documentary award.

Māori Television’s Songs from the Inside III Christchurch was named Best Reality Series, and Karena and Kasey’s Kitchen Diplomacy won Best Lifestyle Programme.

The Hui won the award for Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Programme, while #TalesOfTime – The Coconet TV was named Best Pasifika Programme.

The winners of the 2017 New Zealand Television Awards are :

New Zealand On Air Best Drama Series

800 Words 2

Chris Bailey, Kelly Martin, James Griffin, John Holmes & Julie McGauran

South Pacific Pictures & Seven Productions (TVNZ1)

Images & Sound Best Feature Drama

Jean

Paula Boock & Donna Malane

Lippy Pictures (TVNZ1)

New Zealand On Air Best Factual Series

Why Am I? – The Science of Us

Paul Casserly, Mark McNeill & Irena Dol

Razor Films (TVNZ1)

New Zealand On Air Best Documentary

Making Good Men

Te Amokura Productions (Prime)

Best Reality Series

Songs from the Inside III Christchurch

Julian Arahanga & Maramena Roderick

Awa Films (Māori Television)

Best Lifestyle Programme

Karena & Kasey’s Kitchen Diplomacy

Darryl McEwen

Imagination Television (TVNZ1)

Best Current Affairs Programme

The Politician, The Police and The Payout, 20 June 2017

Melanie Reid, Mark Jennings, Paul Enticott & Tim Murphy

newsroom.co.nz

New Zealand On Air Best Web Series

Loading Docs

Notable Pictures (loadingdocs.net, TVNZ On Demand, Vimeo)

Planet Fun Best Children’s Programme

Terry Teo

Luke Sharpe & Gerard Johnstone

Semi-Professional Pictures (TVNZ2)

Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Programme

The Hui

Annabelle Lee, Adrian Stevanon & Mihingarangi Forbes

Great Southern Film and Television (Three)

Best Pasifika Programme

#TalesOfTime – The Coconet TV

Tuki Laumea & Lisa Taouma

Tikilounge Productions (www.thecoconet.tv/)

Best News Coverage

Kaikoura Earthquake

Newshub Team

Three

Best Sports Programme

Shaun Johnson: Across The Mekong

Gareth Thorne, Kerry Russell, Mark Malaki-Williams, Dean Pooley & Brian Hitchcock

SKY TV

Best Live Event Coverage

International Rugby: All Blacks vs British & Irish Lions 1st Test

Brian Hitchcock, Dean Pooley, Marcus Kennedy & Gavin Service

SKY TV

Best Comedy or Comedy Entertainment Programme

7 Days

Rob Brown, thedownlowconcept, Jon Bridges, John McDonald

MediaWorks (Three)

Best Director: Documentary or Factual

Mitchell Hawkes

Born This Way: Awa’s Story

Ruckus (TVNZ1)

Best Director: Drama

Robert Sarkies

Jean

Lippy Pictures (TVNZ1)

Best Director: Multi-Camera

Mitchell Hawkes

Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards 2016

MediaWorks (Three)

Best Script: Comedy

Millen Baird & John Argall

Darryl. An Outward Bound Story.

Brown Sugar Apple Grunt Productions (TVNZ OnDemand)

Best Script: Drama

Paula Boock & Donna Malane

Jean

Lippy Pictures (TVNZ1)

Godfrey Hirst Best Actress

Kate Elliott

Jean

Lippy Pictures (TVNZ1)

Selaks Taste Collection Best Actor

Dean O’Gorman

Hillary

Great Southern Film and Television (TVNZ1)

SKYCITY Best Presenter: Entertainment

The Topp Twins - Jools & Lynda Topp

Topp Country Season Two

Diva Productions (TVNZ1)

Woman’s Day Television Personality Of The Year

Toni Street (TVNZ)

Best Presenter: News and Current Affairs

Mike McRoberts

Newshub Live at 6pm

MediaWorks (Three)

TV Legend

John Barnett

2017 NEW ZEALAND TELEVISION CRAFT AWARDS WINNERS

The winners of the 2017 New Zealand Television Craft Awards were announced on Wednesday 8 November 2017. The winners are:

Best Editing: Documentary or Factual

Justin Hawkes

Born This Way: Awa’s Story

Ruckus (TVNZ1)

Best Editing: Drama

Peter Roberts

Jean

Lippy Pictures (TVNZ1)

Best Camerawork: Documentary or Factual

Bevan Crothers

Born This Way: Awa’s Story

Ruckus (TVNZ1)

Imagezone Best Cinematography: Drama

Ginny Loane

Jean

Lippy Pictures (TVNZ1)

Best Contribution to a Soundtrack

Chris Burt

Jean

Lippy Pictures (TVNZ1)

Images & Sound Best Original Score

Peter Hobbs

Jean

Lippy Pictures (TVNZ1)

Best Post Production Design

Peter McCully

Jean

Lippy Pictures (TVNZ1)

Best Art Direction or Production Design

Mark Robins

Jean

Lippy Pictures (TVNZ1)

Best Costume Design

Kirsty Cameron

Jean

Lippy Pictures (TVNZ1)

Best Makeup Design

Susie Glass

Jean

Lippy Pictures (TVNZ1)