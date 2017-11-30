Māori programming wins big at 2017 NZTV Awards

New Zealand's stars of the small screen graced the red carpet at Auckland's Skycity tonight for the prestigious 2017 New Zealand Television Awards. So who is tonight's big winners?
The last official New Zealand Television awards were held in 2012, this year organisers opened the categories to traditional, subscription and digital television platforms.
Twenty-five awards were presented by a variety of celebrities and personalities like Anika Moa and Antonia Prebble.
Among the winners were notable Māori and Pasifika figures in the industry, including Newshub's Mike McRoberts who was named as Best Presenter: News and Current Affairs, while Prime TV's programme, Making Good Men, made by Fiona Apanui-Kupenga and her crew at Te Amokura Productions, won New Zealand On Air's Best Documentary award.
Māori Television’s Songs from the Inside III Christchurch was named Best Reality Series, and Karena and Kasey’s Kitchen Diplomacy won Best Lifestyle Programme.
The Hui won the award for Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Programme, while #TalesOfTime – The Coconet TV was named Best Pasifika Programme.
The winners of the 2017 New Zealand Television Awards are:
New Zealand On Air Best Drama Series
800 Words 2
Chris Bailey, Kelly Martin, James Griffin, John Holmes & Julie McGauran
South Pacific Pictures & Seven Productions (TVNZ1)
Images & Sound Best Feature Drama
Jean
Paula Boock & Donna Malane
Lippy Pictures (TVNZ1)
New Zealand On Air Best Factual Series
Why Am I? – The Science of Us
Paul Casserly, Mark McNeill & Irena Dol
Razor Films (TVNZ1)
New Zealand On Air Best Documentary
Making Good Men
Te Amokura Productions (Prime)
Best Reality Series
Songs from the Inside III Christchurch
Julian Arahanga & Maramena Roderick
Awa Films (Māori Television)
Best Lifestyle Programme
Karena & Kasey’s Kitchen Diplomacy
Darryl McEwen
Imagination Television (TVNZ1)
Best Current Affairs Programme
The Politician, The Police and The Payout, 20 June 2017
Melanie Reid, Mark Jennings, Paul Enticott & Tim Murphy
newsroom.co.nz
New Zealand On Air Best Web Series
Loading Docs
Notable Pictures (loadingdocs.net, TVNZ On Demand, Vimeo)
Planet Fun Best Children’s Programme
Terry Teo
Luke Sharpe & Gerard Johnstone
Semi-Professional Pictures (TVNZ2)
Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Programme
The Hui
Annabelle Lee, Adrian Stevanon & Mihingarangi Forbes
Great Southern Film and Television (Three)
Best Pasifika Programme
#TalesOfTime – The Coconet TV
Tuki Laumea & Lisa Taouma
Tikilounge Productions (www.thecoconet.tv/)
Best News Coverage
Kaikoura Earthquake
Newshub Team
Three
Best Sports Programme
Shaun Johnson: Across The Mekong
Gareth Thorne, Kerry Russell, Mark Malaki-Williams, Dean Pooley & Brian Hitchcock
SKY TV
Best Live Event Coverage
International Rugby: All Blacks vs British & Irish Lions 1st Test
Brian Hitchcock, Dean Pooley, Marcus Kennedy & Gavin Service
SKY TV
Best Comedy or Comedy Entertainment Programme
7 Days
Rob Brown, thedownlowconcept, Jon Bridges, John McDonald
MediaWorks (Three)
Best Director: Documentary or Factual
Mitchell Hawkes
Born This Way: Awa’s Story
Ruckus (TVNZ1)
Best Director: Drama
Robert Sarkies
Jean
Lippy Pictures (TVNZ1)
Best Director: Multi-Camera
Mitchell Hawkes
Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards 2016
MediaWorks (Three)
Best Script: Comedy
Millen Baird & John Argall
Darryl. An Outward Bound Story.
Brown Sugar Apple Grunt Productions (TVNZ OnDemand)
Best Script: Drama
Paula Boock & Donna Malane
Jean
Lippy Pictures (TVNZ1)
Godfrey Hirst Best Actress
Kate Elliott
Jean
Lippy Pictures (TVNZ1)
Selaks Taste Collection Best Actor
Dean O’Gorman
Hillary
Great Southern Film and Television (TVNZ1)
SKYCITY Best Presenter: Entertainment
The Topp Twins - Jools & Lynda Topp
Topp Country Season Two
Diva Productions (TVNZ1)
Woman’s Day Television Personality Of The Year
Toni Street (TVNZ)
Best Presenter: News and Current Affairs
Mike McRoberts
Newshub Live at 6pm
MediaWorks (Three)
TV Legend
John Barnett
2017 NEW ZEALAND TELEVISION CRAFT AWARDS WINNERS
The winners of the 2017 New Zealand Television Craft Awards were announced on Wednesday 8 November 2017. The winners are:
Best Editing: Documentary or Factual
Justin Hawkes
Born This Way: Awa’s Story
Ruckus (TVNZ1)
Best Editing: Drama
Peter Roberts
Jean
Lippy Pictures (TVNZ1)
Best Camerawork: Documentary or Factual
Bevan Crothers
Born This Way: Awa’s Story
Ruckus (TVNZ1)
Imagezone Best Cinematography: Drama
Ginny Loane
Jean
Lippy Pictures (TVNZ1)
Best Contribution to a Soundtrack
Chris Burt
Jean
Lippy Pictures (TVNZ1)
Images & Sound Best Original Score
Peter Hobbs
Jean
Lippy Pictures (TVNZ1)
Best Post Production Design
Peter McCully
Jean
Lippy Pictures (TVNZ1)
Best Art Direction or Production Design
Mark Robins
Jean
Lippy Pictures (TVNZ1)
Best Costume Design
Kirsty Cameron
Jean
Lippy Pictures (TVNZ1)
Best Makeup Design
Susie Glass
Jean
Lippy Pictures (TVNZ1)