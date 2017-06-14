Māori Party set to announce candidate for Te Tai Tonga

Te Kāea understands the Māori Party has settled on former broadcaster Mei Reedy-Taare as their candidate for Te Tai Tonga. She will be the last of the 6 Māori seat Candidates to be announced by the Māori Party. She is also the daughter of Sir Tamati Reedy.

It is widely known that the Māori Party pursued Sir Mark Solomon for the seat. However, after being unable to secure Sir Mark, the Māori Party took another route and it looks as though they've settled on Mei Reedy-Taare.

The Māori Party did not confirm her nomination saying “Several people have put up their hand up and the party is yet to finalise the candidate.” However, Te Kāea understands that the party has already started introducing Reedy-Taare as their candidate to their electorates.

Rino Tirikātene easily won the seat in the 2014 election.