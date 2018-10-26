Māori Party AGM to turn strategy into action

The Māori Party faithful will look to position the party for the future at the party's AGM in Auckland on Saturday.

Around 60 Māori Party representatives will gather at Te Puea Memorial Marae in Mangere Bridge on Saturday afternoon for the party's first AGM under the guidance of new co-leaders Kaapua Smith and Che Wilson.

The leaders were elected in February, following last year's election disappointment when the party failed to win any seats in parliament. Since then the party has also experienced the resignation of former co-leader Marama Fox, who quit in September.

Smith says the AGM will be about setting a course for the future.

"When Che and I were elected at our last AGM, we said we would take a year to do the planning and get our strategy in place. That's where our energy, as a Party, has been focused."

She says, "This hui is when that period of review or strategy development comes to an end and we turn our focus to action. It marks a turning point for us. It's very exciting, watch this space.”

The party intends to thank former Co-leaders Hon Te Ururoa Flavell and Marama Fox at the hui.