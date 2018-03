Nineteen Māori nurses graduated this morning at Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi's graduation ceremony in Whakatāne.

Close to 3,000 students graduated and took to the main street of Whakatāne to celebrate their achievements.

Since the establishment of the newly re-developed Te Tohu Mataora degree, there's been a high number of Māori who have graduated.