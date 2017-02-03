Māori musician flavour at NRL Nines

A Māori lead singer and her up-and-coming covers band will entertain more than 40,000 people at this weekend's Downer NRL Auckland Nines. Bonnie Hurunui and White Chapel Jak take the slot following on-tour performances alongside artists including Ben Harper and Bonnie Tyler.

White Chapel Jak is not yet well known but taking the NRL Auckland Nines' stage tomorrow could help build their notoriety.

Hurunui told Te Kāea, "When we were told that we were going to do it we were like 'oh that's really cool' but on the inside we were ecstatic. We were trying to be cool about it but it's like 45,000 people it's the most we've ever played to."

The four-piece band specialises in original covers, putting a jazz-acoustic spin on popular songs.

"I reckon the NRL Nines is the perfect place for a cover band. People are just out for a good time they want to have a sing-along and that's basically who we play to."

Their unique sound was a point of difference that earned them spots alongside supporting acts for international artists including Ben Harper and Bonnie Tyler.

"It was insane to meet your heroes. It completed my story because I remember what it was like to look up at the stage and then I looked out from the stage it was amazing. I'd never heard 18,000 people clap before and it gave me a bit of a fright and it was so addictive."

The band has come a long way in only two years and the Nines crowd will be nearly three times bigger than what they're used to.

"It's like four people coming together with a totally different feel than anyone else whose ever played the same songs everybody knows the words to; so covers or not either dance or don't we do it because we love it."

For the rest of the year, the group is working on creating original tracks for an album with the goal of going on tour.