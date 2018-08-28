Māori models heading to NYC

One of the Māori models in the show tonight is Georgia Emily Le'Mon from Ataahua Models. Next week, she and a group of Ataahua Models will head to the ASC Fashion Show in New York.

A group of Māori models have set their sights on the New York fashion runway.

Model Monita Skipworth says, "We're standing proud as Māori women and representing our families."

Four models were hand-picked by ASC Fashion Week founder Kiran Khan.

Georgia Emily Le'Mon says, "It's putting us on the map it's getting ourselves our there you know there's big names big designers over there wanting us so it's awesome."

The trip will cost $20,000 and with just a week to go, the group is working hard to raise the funds and make this dream a reality. Manager Nekita Brown says there's more to it than meets the eye.

"We've got a lot of building of confidence with the girls, just teaching them to love themselves and just to embrace their culture and be proud of it and to share that on a global stage now that we're going to New York," she says.

Ranging from 16 to 22 years of age, the tight-knit group of models are looking forward to the experience that lies ahead.

Te Rangi Whakariko Taurua Bracken says, "I'm really excited to be going with my sisters, we're all really close in this group."

The group leaves for New York on September 5.