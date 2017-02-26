Māori LGBT community find pride of place

Hundreds took to the streets last night in Auckland's suburb of Ponsonby to take part in the annual Pride Parade.

For the first time Māori and Pasifika communities banded together in celebrating diversity on a float representing the Polynesian lineage and sacred ancestral journey throughout Oceania.

“What you see is actually a combination,” says one participant, “ there are so many fruit salads in terms of what we call them, half-Māori and half-Cook Island, half-Samoan half-Tongan, and so we symbolise that.”

It's the loudest and largest carnival of change and diversity in the country, making it a prime place for the floats to send their message.

“One of our major messages here is just being accepted…first of all to live in a country of freedom, to also be a diverse community that accepts sexuality of any type of form.”

Ambassadors from all walks of life were out in full force supporting their cause, including police, Māori religious groups and more. However there's still much work to be done in Māori communities on behalf of the gay community

“I know that, for a lot of my friends who live in Māori communities and Māori households, we're still condemned so there's still stigma and discrimination against who we are as a people,” says one participant.

The Pride Festival one of the few places however they can escape the stigma.

“Takatāpuitanga or takatāpui is about our community reclaiming who we are as Māori.”

The Māori and Pacific float hoping their new partnership of pride is here to stay for years to come.