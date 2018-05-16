Māori leaders honoured at Government House today

Another Investiture ceremony has taken place this morning at Government House in Wellington.

Pānia Tyson Nathan of Rongomaiwahine ascended to the rank of Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) for services to Māori and business for Māori tourism in Aotearoa.

Mrs Hinekakaho (Hine) Manuel-Kohn, of Wairoa, received the Queen's Service Medal (QSM) for services to the community and Māori.

Later this evening, Ngāpuhi artist Lisa Reihana will be awarded the MNZM medal, for services to the arts.