Māori Language Week has kicked off this morning with this year's theme being "Kia ora te reo Māori".

In celebration of this week, Te Puni Kōkiri has launched an initiative at the Manukau Train Station in Auckland where people can get a free coffee at no cost if they make their order in te reo.

Te Puni Kōkiri's Eruera Lee-Morgan says the main goal is to hear the locals speak regardless of how much or little reo they have.