Māori Language Awards 2018: Finalists announced

Thirty Six finalists have been announced for the 15th National Māori Language Awards.

Finalists were chosen from more than 150 nominations - the highest number received since the award's inception in 2004.

This year's awards ceremony will be hosted by Te Taura Whiri at Te Papa on 23 November.

Te Taura Whiri Chief Executive Ngahiwi Apanui says the awards are an important event in the Māori language calendar and as well as recognising initiatives and activities which took place during the year, are also an opportunity to acknowledge long-term commitment by individuals and groups to Māori language revitalisation.

“This year’s theme was ‘Kia kaha te reo Māori’: ‘May the Māori language be strong’.

Categories this year include awards for individuals and groups, including arts and entertainment, education, business, media and broadcasting.

1. Iwi

Muriwai Maggie Jones

Paraone Gloyne

Te Rūnanga o Rangitāne o Wairau

Kaitautoko Māori Television | Sponsor Māori Television

2. Whānau

Oti te Nanekoti - Te Tāhuhu o Te Mātauranga

Kaitautoko Te Papa | Sponsor Te Papa

3. Rangatahi | Youth

Mahuru Māori - Fortnite - Te Wānanga o Aotearoa

Fly - Māori Television Giphy Channel

Rāhiri Wharerau and Wātene Campbell - Te Tauihu - Kaupapa Here te reo Māori

Ambassadors Kaitautoko Vodafone | Sponsor Vodafone

4. Takitahi | Individual

Kōrerotia Cory Ratahi

Lillian Hanly

Mike Hollings

Kaitautoko Toi Aotearoa | Sponsor Creative New Zealand

5. Mātauranga – Kaupapa Māori | Education – Māori Medium

Mindfulness Movement Taringa Punua Pāoho - Te Wānanga o Aotearoa

Kaitautoko Te Tāhuhu o Te Mātauranga | Sponsor Ministry of Education

6. Mātauranga – Whānui | Education – Open

Kōrero Mai Trilingual Books Mahuru Māori - Fortnite - Te Wānanga o Aotearoa

Te Rito Maioha Early Childhood Education

Kaitautoko Te Tāhuhu o Te Mātauranga | Sponsor Ministry of Education

7. Kāwanatanga | Government

Environmental Protection Authority

New Zealand Qualifications Authority Te Amorangi ki mua, Te Hāpai Ō ki muri - Rotorua Lakes Council

Kaitautoko Te Pūni Kōkiri | Sponsor Ministry of Māori Development

8. Pakihi | Business

Fush Ika - Anton Matthews

Tauhoko - Trade Me

Te Mātāpuna - Fonterra

Kaitautoko Vodafone | Sponsor Vodafone

9. Te Mahi Toi, Te Mahi Whakangahau | Arts and Entertainment

Mahuru Māori - Fortnite - Te Wānanga o Aotearoa

Oti te Nanekoti - Te Tāhuhu o Te Mātauranga

We Bare Bears - Kiwa Digital

Kaitautoko Te Matatini | Sponsor Te Matatini

10. Ngā Mahi Pāpāho | Broadcasting and Media

Mahuru Māori - Fortnite - Te Wānanga o Aotearoa

Ngā Tangata Taumata Rau -Te Waipounamu - Maui TV Productions

Sky TV - Tiki Towns

Kaitautoko Te Māngai Pāho | Sponsor Māori Broadcasting Funding Agency

11. Ngā Hapori Māori | Māori Community

Peka Peka ki Ōtaki - Fletcher Construction

Te Taku Parai Tūranga FM

Kaitautoko Te Puni Kōkiri | Sponsor Ministry of Māori Development

12. Aotearoatanga | New Zealand Community

Kōrero Māori - Te Hiku Media

Te Puna o Te Ao Mārama Trust

This Is Me - Fly

Kaitautoko Manatū Taonga | Sponsor Ministry for Culture & Heritage

13. Te Wiki o te Reo Māori | Māori Language Week

Hīkoi Reo Māori - Whangārei - Te Kura Taitamawāhine o Whangārei

Kupu App – Spark & Te Aka Māori Dictionary

South Waikato Pacific Islands Community Services

Kaitautoko Māori Television | Sponsor Māori Television

14. Te Tohu Huia te Reo | Supreme

The winner of the Supreme Award is to be announced on the night.

Kaitautoko Te Wānanga o Aotearoa | Sponsor Te Wānanga o Aotearoa

15. Ngā Tohu Kairangi | Special Commendations

The winners of Special Commendation Awards are to be announced on the night.

Kaitautoko Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori | Sponsor Māori Language Commission

16. Te Tohu Oranga Angitu | Lifetime Achievement

The winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award is to be announced on the night.

Kaitautoko Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori | Sponsor Māori Language Commission