Māori Language Awards 2018: Finalists announced

Thirty Six finalists have been announced for the 15th National Māori Language Awards.
Finalists were chosen from more than 150 nominations - the highest number received since the award's inception in 2004.
This year's awards ceremony will be hosted by Te Taura Whiri at Te Papa on 23 November.
Te Taura Whiri Chief Executive Ngahiwi Apanui says the awards are an important event in the Māori language calendar and as well as recognising initiatives and activities which took place during the year, are also an opportunity to acknowledge long-term commitment by individuals and groups to Māori language revitalisation.
“This year’s theme was ‘Kia kaha te reo Māori’: ‘May the Māori language be strong’.
Categories this year include awards for individuals and groups, including arts and entertainment, education, business, media and broadcasting.
1. Iwi
Muriwai Maggie Jones
Paraone Gloyne
Te Rūnanga o Rangitāne o Wairau
Kaitautoko Māori Television | Sponsor Māori Television
2. Whānau
Oti te Nanekoti - Te Tāhuhu o Te Mātauranga
Kaitautoko Te Papa | Sponsor Te Papa
3. Rangatahi | Youth
Mahuru Māori - Fortnite - Te Wānanga o Aotearoa
Fly - Māori Television Giphy Channel
Rāhiri Wharerau and Wātene Campbell - Te Tauihu - Kaupapa Here te reo Māori
Ambassadors Kaitautoko Vodafone | Sponsor Vodafone
4. Takitahi | Individual
Kōrerotia Cory Ratahi
Lillian Hanly
Mike Hollings
Kaitautoko Toi Aotearoa | Sponsor Creative New Zealand
5. Mātauranga – Kaupapa Māori | Education – Māori Medium
Mindfulness Movement Taringa Punua Pāoho - Te Wānanga o Aotearoa
Kaitautoko Te Tāhuhu o Te Mātauranga | Sponsor Ministry of Education
6. Mātauranga – Whānui | Education – Open
Te Rito Maioha Early Childhood Education
Kaitautoko Te Tāhuhu o Te Mātauranga | Sponsor Ministry of Education
7. Kāwanatanga | Government
Environmental Protection Authority
New Zealand Qualifications Authority Te Amorangi ki mua, Te Hāpai Ō ki muri - Rotorua Lakes Council
Kaitautoko Te Pūni Kōkiri | Sponsor Ministry of Māori Development
8. Pakihi | Business
Fush Ika - Anton Matthews
Tauhoko - Trade Me
Te Mātāpuna - Fonterra
Kaitautoko Vodafone | Sponsor Vodafone
9. Te Mahi Toi, Te Mahi Whakangahau | Arts and Entertainment
We Bare Bears - Kiwa Digital
Kaitautoko Te Matatini | Sponsor Te Matatini
10. Ngā Mahi Pāpāho | Broadcasting and Media
Ngā Tangata Taumata Rau -Te Waipounamu - Maui TV Productions
Sky TV - Tiki Towns
Kaitautoko Te Māngai Pāho | Sponsor Māori Broadcasting Funding Agency
11. Ngā Hapori Māori | Māori Community
Peka Peka ki Ōtaki - Fletcher Construction
Te Taku Parai Tūranga FM
Kaitautoko Te Puni Kōkiri | Sponsor Ministry of Māori Development
12. Aotearoatanga | New Zealand Community
Kōrero Māori - Te Hiku Media
Te Puna o Te Ao Mārama Trust
This Is Me - Fly
Kaitautoko Manatū Taonga | Sponsor Ministry for Culture & Heritage
13. Te Wiki o te Reo Māori | Māori Language Week
Hīkoi Reo Māori - Whangārei - Te Kura Taitamawāhine o Whangārei
Kupu App – Spark & Te Aka Māori Dictionary
South Waikato Pacific Islands Community Services
Kaitautoko Māori Television | Sponsor Māori Television
14. Te Tohu Huia te Reo | Supreme
The winner of the Supreme Award is to be announced on the night.
Kaitautoko Te Wānanga o Aotearoa | Sponsor Te Wānanga o Aotearoa
15. Ngā Tohu Kairangi | Special Commendations
The winners of Special Commendation Awards are to be announced on the night.
Kaitautoko Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori | Sponsor Māori Language Commission
16. Te Tohu Oranga Angitu | Lifetime Achievement
The winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award is to be announced on the night.
Kaitautoko Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori | Sponsor Māori Language Commission