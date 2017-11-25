Māori Language Award Winners 2017

By Taroi Black
  • Wellington

Tonight the Ngā Tohu Reo Māori (Māori Language Awards) hosted by Te Taura Whiri I te reo Māori (Māori language commission) celebrated the country’s Māori language champions at Te Papa Tongarewa Museum in Wellington tonight. Here is a list of all of tonight’s winners. 

Mahi Toi me te Whakangahau | Arts/Entertainment
Tūwharetoa FM: Tūwharetoa FM Quartet

Pāpāhotanga / Pāpāho | Broadcasting / Media
Maui Television Productions: PĀIA

Pakihi | Business
Kiwa Digital
Tauhoko (Trade Me)
Fletcher Construction Company and Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Rito

Mātauranga | Education
Te Wānanga o Aotearoa: Mahuru Māori

Kāwanatanga | Government
Watercare Services: Muramura te ao marama

Takitahi | Individual
Jeremy Tātere MacLeod

Te Wiki o te Reo Māori | Māori Language Week
Wackrow Williams and Davies Limited
 

