Māori Language Award Winners 2017

Tonight the Ngā Tohu Reo Māori (Māori Language Awards) hosted by Te Taura Whiri I te reo Māori (Māori language commission) celebrated the country’s Māori language champions at Te Papa Tongarewa Museum in Wellington tonight. Here is a list of all of tonight’s winners.

Mahi Toi me te Whakangahau | Arts/Entertainment

Tūwharetoa FM: Tūwharetoa FM Quartet

Pāpāhotanga / Pāpāho | Broadcasting / Media

Maui Television Productions: PĀIA

Pakihi | Business

Kiwa Digital

Tauhoko (Trade Me)

Fletcher Construction Company and Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Rito

Mātauranga | Education

Te Wānanga o Aotearoa: Mahuru Māori

Kāwanatanga | Government

Watercare Services: Muramura te ao marama

Takitahi | Individual

Jeremy Tātere MacLeod

Te Wiki o te Reo Māori | Māori Language Week

Wackrow Williams and Davies Limited

