Māori grandmother told to vacate for Six60 concert-goers

Whangārei grandmother, Kata Linton (Ngāti Kuta, Patu Keha) is yet again facing homelessness after allegedly being informed she was to vacate emergency housing at Casablanca Motel, in Whangārei.

"We're already homeless and now they're putting the homeless back out on the street. Even with my moko, who is seven weeks old. We have to leave at 10am tomorrow morning" says Linton, who is a teacher's aide.

Linton resides at the 'emergency-housing' residency, a one-bedroom motel apartment, with her 20-year old daughter, Kororia and 7 month-old grandson, Tamehana. She recieved a text message from the Salvation Army yesterday notifying her that the motel had signaled there was no vacancy at their premises over the weekend, with chart-toppers, Six60 headlining at Toll Stadium on Saturday night.



"There's other families in the same situation as I am here at Casablanca and I'm told everybody else in the motel industry are getting rid of the emergency housing people to house the party goers for the Six60 concert," says Linton.

After initially declining to speak on camera, hotel manager, Denise Hudson sent her husband, Tel Hudson to speak to Te Kāea.

Te Kāea understands as many as 10 emergency housing rooms at the Casablanca Motel have been vacated for concert-goers this weekend.

"If we did away with WINZ clients, we would probably make more money" said Mr. Hudson, today.

Meanwhile, preparations are already underway for the sold-out concert at Toll Stadium on Saturday, which stadium management expect to draw 10,000 fans.

Te Kāea understands that local Labour List MP, Willow-Jean Prime has been contacted, and is organising to remedy the situation for the family.

"We've been working with agencies but at the end of the day - they all stick together and what they say goes. So, we've been asked to leave at 10am tomorrow morning, and we will leave" says Linton.