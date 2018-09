The achievements of prominent New Zealanders are being celebrated today at an investitures ceremony for their services to Fire and Emergency.

Maera Maki-Anderson received the Queen's Service Medal at Government House in Wellington.

She was honoured for her work as the chief fire officer at the Murupara Volunteer Fire Brigade.

Meanwhile, Hatete Manukau of Katikati was honoured for his 33 years with the volunteer brigade, 16 years of which were as fire chief, plus 40 years as a teacher.