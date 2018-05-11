Māori filmmakers spin award winning poi tale

The documentary Poi Hopes and Dreams has taken out the award for Best Documentary of the Year at the Top Shorts Online Film Festival.

The documentary's producers, Ngātapa Black and Lanita Ririnui created a web series that captures moments of life through a mother's thoughts and observations of her child using the poi.

Black says, “I'm amazed because they recognised our work. Everyone had a unique story. Poi ties people like mothers and daughters together. Then you'll see the beauty of our women who shine in this doco.

“We were so surprised because we're already committed to other projects and this award makes us reflect on our mahi.”

Poi Hopes and Dreams follows ten different women from around Aotearoa.

“You'll see a mother who’s pregnant. Her hopes and aspirations are somewhat different. Then you'll see a young woman and her daughter. It was hard to pick the best story,” says Black.