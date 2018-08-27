Topics: MMA - Mixed Martial Arts, UFC

Māori fighter Kara-France to make UFC debut

By Tamati Tiananga
  • Auckland

UFC fighter Kai Kara-France has confirmed his UFC debut in Adelaide, Australia.

Kara-France will face Ashkan Mokhtarian.  He's had to wait more than two years for this moment. 

Kai Kara-France says, "Every night when I close my eyes I see myself making my debut at UFC with the walkout music playing and me looking up and seeing my friends and family."

The Auckland-based flyweight is confident he will walk away with a win. 

Meanwhile, a loss for Mokhtarian has potential to pull the curtains on his UFC career. 

"It's a cut-throat sport, any fight could be your last in the UFC," says Kara-France, "I'm not taking it for granted, I will put my best foot forward.  I'm expecting the best Ashkan Mokhtarian and he should be expecting the best Kai."

Mokhtarian is on a two fight losing streak.  While the 25-year-old Kara-France is on a five consecutive fight winning streak- his last win against top Chinese bantamweight fighter Xiaoyu Shi by submission - naked rear choke. 

"He is desperate to get a win, he is on his last legs, when he loses this fight he will be cut from the UFC." 

 In July of this year, UFC boss Dana White announced the news to Kara-France via a video message.  He signed a four fight deal. 

Kara-France is the fourth fighter out of City Kickboxing Gym in New Zealand to sign with the UFC, alongside City Kick Boxing teammates Daniel Hooker,  Israel Adesanya and Shane Young. 

