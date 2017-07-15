Māori Elvis helps with surprise marriage proposal

Elvis impersonators are known for marrying newlyweds in Vegas. But it was a surprise marriage proposal in Auckland where the country’s top Elvis performer made one couple extremely happy.

Last night, Eddie Aarons proposed to his girlfriend and huge Elvis fan Sharlet Monk during the concert of Brendon Chase, who won this year’s title of the top Elvis performer in Australasia.

Chase conspired with Aarons and organised a fake raffle draw for Aarons to win a diamond ring. Native Affairs was there at the NZ Navy’s sports complex in Devonport to capture Aarons “win”. Through her giggling, Monk (47) was surprised when Aarons (42) asked her to join him and then he got down on one knee. She accepted his proposal in front of 100 concert-goers.

“I’m shocked. He even had the song playing I said to Eddie if we get married, we’ll play the song It’s Now or Never,” Monk explains.

The lovebirds met eleven months ago when Monk was working at Briscoes and Aarons was a customer shopping for salad spoons. They have since framed the salad spoons.

“I liked her very much. I gave her my business card and we went on a date two weeks later,” says Aarons.

Monk, who is originally from South Africa, had only been in New Zealand for two weeks when she met Aarons and fell in love. Aarons is also from South Africa but has been living here for 12 years.

The pair attended the concert to help fundraise for Chases’ trip to the US in August He will be representing Australasia at the Elvis world championships in Graceland.

Aarons and Monk say they are unlikely to have a Vegas wedding because they have five children between them and they are concerned about the cost.

For the story on Brendon Chase’s preparation for the Elvis world championships, watch Native Affairs, Tuesday July 24 at 8pm.