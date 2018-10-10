Māori Development Minister launches Housing First in Rotorua

Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta launched the Housing First programme in Rotorua today.

The minister says the government is committed to end homelessness but they need communities to step up.

“That is why the government under Housing First is looking at tacking the homeless issue,” says Mahuta.

A partnership led by Taumata o Ngāti Whakaue Trust, LinkPeople and Lifewise has seen the programme come to Rotorua.

Colin Bennett of Te Taumata o Ngāti Whakaue says, “They way this contract runs is that we help set housing for the person and then there is wrap-around service.”

Earlier this year a homeless count took place in Rotorua, a total of 48 were found to be sleeping rough.

CEO of LinkPeople, Christine Hall says, “We've been working for about fifteen months with families, particularly families who are in motels and homeless, and we're housed around 200 families in the last fifteen months.”

The minister says the government has set aside $42.9mil to expand the Housing First programme.