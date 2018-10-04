Māori designer to launch new line at Pacific Fusion

Pirongia-based designer Alecia Kana is one of thirteen emerging Māori and Pacific designers who will be showcasing their work at this weekend’s Pacific Fusion Fashion Show.

Kana will be launching her latest collection, TAI KI TAI, in which she says was inspired by the natural elements of the east and west of New Zealand.

“TAI KI TAI is a reference to the west and east coasts of Aotearoa, environments which have inspired colour tones of black, charcoal and grey as well as nude creams and white with hints of gold.”

Kana’s passion for fashion began while she was still in high school when her high school ball gown didn’t turn out the way she imagined.

“I’d hired a seamstress to construct a ball gown for my formal and the end product was very disappointing,” she says.

Kana became a low profile designer for friends and family after the birth of her eldest daughter in 2009, which led her to start her very own online boutique where she imported and sold dresses.

She says she wants to be able to create garments that are suitable for any occasion.

“I aim to design easy to wear mid to high-end fashion garments that are timeless, effortlessly flattering on any woman and can be worn multiple times in multiple ways.”

Kana says she’s looking forward to showcasing her latest collection.

“I was overwhelmed and grateful to be selected alongside a high caliber of local and international designers.”