Māori performing arts group Kahurangi NZ Maori Dance Company will be launching its new relationship with the cruise line, P&O Cruises, this week.

The group will showcase Māori performing arts aboard P&O's newest ship, named Majestic Princess.

Kahurangi's CEO Narelle Huata says the initiative will involve a small number of the group's members at first, but over time, will open up to more, providing employment opportunities.