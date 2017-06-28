Māori culture makes NZ special - TVNZ CEO

Television New Zealand boss Kevin Kenrick wants his network to ensure Māori culture continues to be a part of its programming.

He spoke to Kawe Kōrero Reporters and says Māori culture “is what makes New Zealand special and different”.

Kenrick says TVNZ is commitmented to its Treaty of Waitangi obligations as a state funded broadcaster.

He says, “If anybody had any concerns the fact that it is enshrined in legislation, in the TVNZ Act, we have a legal obligation to reflect Māori perspectives and that’s something we embrace.”

TVNZ has however decided to change the Māori Commissioner role, which makes funding decisions for Māori programming, into a part time position.

Kenrick says, “It’s really coming down to the volume of that we’ve got.”

“If we increase the output then that could become a bigger role.”

Although TVNZ outsourced all of its Māori and Pacific programmes, except Te Karere, in 2014. Kenrick says it’s created great partnerships with external companies to continue delivering high quality Māori content.

Kenrick also hopes to grow a relationship with Māori TV and says he will be at the opening of the network’s new premises on August 24.