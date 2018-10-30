Māori celebrity chefs whip up royal banquet

Pictured: Karena Bird

Masterchef winners Karena and Kasey Bird are helping with the catering for the royal couple's visit to Te Arawa on Wednesday.

The celebrity chefs are the nieces of 'Aunty Buncie' - Rene Mitchell - who is part of the hau-kainga supervising the catering for the private function for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

In 1954 Aunty Buncie's dad, Temuera Morrison Snr, was one of the organisers for the royal visit of Queen Elizabeth.

Karena says the kai being prepared for Prince Harry and Megan Markle will have all the flavours typically experienced at the marae.



