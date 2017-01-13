Maori captain takes on world's largest seismic ship

Māori voyaging captain Raihania Tipoki is onboard one of two rigid-hull inflatable boats that are heading to meet the largest seismic ship in the world the Amazon Warrior.

Tipoki spoke to reporter Aroha Treacher recently enroute to meet the ship as it conducts seismic blasting off the Wairarapa Coast in its search for oil.

He is part of a team of eight involved in the expedition being led by Greenpeace NZ to deliver a message on behalf of more than 80 hapū of the Te Ikaroa region to get out of their waters.

They are against the dangers of seismic blasting and the impact it has on the environment and the sealife.

Tipoki is a highly experienced captain and says despite the rough and chopping conditions at sea he is hoping to speak directly to the captain of the Amazon Warrior.

More to come on this developing story.