Māori candidates for Tāmaki Makaurau to focus on ending homelessness

Candidates for the Māori Electorate seat of Tāmaki Makaurau and Te Puea Marae Chairman Hurimoana Dennis appeared on Kawe Kōrero tonight to highlight some of the biggest issues plaguing the extended Auckland community.

The Green Party has recently named Marama Davidson as their candidate for the Māori Electorate seat of Tāmaki Makaurau.

Davidson believes homelessness and a lack of affordable housing are the key issues within her electorate.

“Auckland housing and we know that Māori are disproportionately represented in both the housing crisis and homelessness. I think 4 in every 1000 people in the country are homeless. However it’s five times that for Māori. Its 21 people out of every 1000 so that’s going to be a huge issue for me. I will continue to be a voice and advocate for solutions to make sure all of our whanau have a warm, safe, affordable, secure whare to live in.”

Current MP for Tāmaki Makaurau, Peeni Hēnare agrees that housing is a prevalent issue in the area.

“We want to improve all the statistics relating to Māori. We've seen in the past three years that many Māori are struggling with poverty and homelessness. So my aspirations for the Auckland electorate is to improve the lives of Māori. There's nothing more important than that.”

Te Puea Chairman Hurimoana Dennis has witnessed homelessness first hand, having run the the Manaaki Tangata initiative that provided much needed relief, support, and comfort for many whānau in need.

“Homelessness is a huge issue in Auckland. Unfortunately, it's still a problem right across Auckland. Nearly 181 homeless families came to Te Puea Marae for help last year. 174 Māori families, 18 Pasifika families and one Chinese family and two Pākehā families. There were 112 children.

It was very sad to see this, even though we helped them find a home, quite a few families still came back to the marae for help with food, housing and support.”

Despite Henare and Davidson's drive to end homelessness, Dennis has a message for the MP’s and warns that ending homelessness is no small feat.

“Well, to Peeni and Marama and the other Māori politicians. Hold fast to the traditions of our ancestors, because they are working within the Pākehā system and it is oppressive. I admire them for standing up and encourage them to hold fast to their cultural heritage.

We know that most of the policy makers are Pākehā and so do they know anything about Māori? No. Do they understand our customs? No. These are my concerns and challenges to them.”