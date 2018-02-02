Māori businesses to benefit from Hamilton Sevens

Māori businesses are set to benefit hugely from the HSB Sevens World series that kicks off this weekend, with tickets to both days of the tournament already sold out.

Māori-owned business Nourish Pod is gearing to fuel the troops who will be partying over the next two days.

“We are, as always, Its always great to see events, especially the Sevens coming in for the first time in Hamilton, bringing more people in and we've definitely seen a lot more people, a lot busier time,” said owner Kylie Williams.

The Tron is getting ready to cater for the masses. Locals and visitors are excited.

“Yeah hell yeah," said one local. “I don't know if I'm going on Saturday or Sunday.”

“I actually really am 'cause I'm going to it, so I'm loving it aye. It's amazing!” said one Southland visitor.

“New Zealand hopefully takes it out, but you know I've got family, a lot of family from Scotland so, I'm actually backing Scotland for this one.”

Local food and accommodation businesses are expecting a boost. The majority of teams will be staying at Waikato-Tainui's Novotel Hotel. Costume stores are flat out to meet up with the demand.

With a sell out of 28,000 tickets for each day, there's been a spike in costume sales.

“There's a lot of excitement and people excited to party, dress up and have fun, just have a great time with friends and family,” said Top 'N' Tales costume hire store owner Debee-May McCarthy.

“Staffing up that's for sure and having more food,” said Williams.

“So basically stocking up on our food and having more options available as well.”

Festivities will kick off at the City's Garden Place tonight.