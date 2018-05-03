Topic: Business

Māori Business leaders to be recognised at 2018 Awards

By Te Kāea
  • Auckland

Māori business leaders will gather in Auckland tomorrow for the annual Māori Business Leader Awards.

The awards recognise and celebrate Māori excellence and success in business.

The awards have enabled the Auckland University Business School to develop a network of Māori business alumni who support each other professionally and gather each year to reaffirm their commitment to support the academic and business successes of our Māori students.

The awards are sponsored by a number of māori organisations including Ngāi Tahu Holdings, Te Tumu Paeroa and Ngāti Whātua Ōrakei.

