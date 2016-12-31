Māori broadcaster Reuben Collier receives NZ Order of Merit

18 Māori have been named on the prestigious 2017 honours list. Māori broadcaster stalwart, Reuben Collier (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Rereahu-Maniapoto) is one of them, who has been awarded the Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM), for services to the television industry and Māori.

For 20 years Reuben Collier has been working in broadcasting, and he's humbled that's been bestowed upon him.

“I'm really happy, this is a blessing to have been considered for this, thank you. I collect my thoughts and remember my elders who taught me. Lastly, to those trailblazers in the broadcasting world and television, to Derek Fox and Whairiri Ngata, who has passed on?”

Georgina Kingi (Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Pukenga), principal of St Joseph's Maori Girls' College will be honoured as a Dame (DNZM), for services to Māori and education.

Gaylene Sciascia (Ngāti Kahungungu, Ngāti Raukawa) will be awarded the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) for services to dance.

Tangiwai Ria (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki) will be awarded the Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) for services to Māori performing arts and the community.

And George Ngatai (Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Maniapoto) will receive the Queens Service Medal for his service to Māori and the community.

In 1996 Collier made his debut as the youngest reporter of Waka Huia. In 2001 set up Maui TV Productions in Rotorua. He produced a range of programmes like award-winning documentary Sciascia, Kai Time on The Road and Ngā Taumata Rau.

“To promote and celebrate our treasured language. To have it spoken in our land and heard around the world. So people will say, Māori are a noble people, indigenous to New Zealand. To retain these ancestral legacies for the future. So, the dreams are in the hands of the next generations to pass on and teach.”

Next year, Collier expects to complete his doctorate PhD.

“Analysing the Māori aspects of television, from where it began, where it is now and where it will go in the future.”

To summarise on paper as a book to read and study by those who have a passionate for this industry. And be used as a resource for generations to come

Here is the full list of Māori who have received honours today.

Te Tohu Kairangi - DNZM

Miss Georgina Kingi, QSO, of Hastings. For services to Māori and education.

Te Tohu Āpiha - ONZM

Professor Robert Hans George Jahnke, of Palmerston North. For services to Māori art and education.

Ms Tihi Anne Daisy Nobel, of Hawera. For services to Māori.

Mrs Rerekohu Ahiahi Robertson, of Waipukurau. For services to Māori.

Mrs Gaylene Ann Sciascia, of Porirua. For services to dance.

Te Tohu Huānga - MNZM

Mr Reuben Glenn Collier, of Rotorua. For services to the television industry and Māori.

Mr Darrin Haimona, of Waharoa. For services to Māori and the arts.

Ms Caroline Marjorie Herewini, of Porirua. For services to women.

Mrs Tangiwai Margaret Ria, of Gisborne. For services to Māori performing arts and the community.

Mr John Maurice Takarangi, of Palmerston North. For services to Māori.

Ms Heather Rima Te Wiata, of Auckland. For services to film and television.

Mr Jason Wynyard, of Auckland. For services to the sport of wood chopping.

Te Mētara Whakanui Raronga a te Kuini - QSM

Mrs Alice Katene Doorbar, of Waitara. For services to health and Māori.

Mrs Ngaire Jean Duke, of Dunedin. For services to the community.

Ms Maata McManus, of Hamilton. For services to Māori and health.

Mr Rongokino George Ngatai, of Auckland. For services to Māori and the community.

Mr Arthur Pacey, of Blenheim. For services to rugby and the community.