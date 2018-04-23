Māori beauty queens prepare for Miss World NZ final



Contestants of Miss World New Zealand 2018 are vying out for a chance to represent Aotearoa at one of the world's most prestigious pageants.

This year two Māori beauty queens, Hayley Robinson and Jessica Tyson, are trying their luck in the competition for the second time, after first competing in it in previous years.

Tyson of Te Atihaunui-ā-Pāpārangi says she's lucky to have a good support group behind her this year after first competing in 2016.

"I'm feeling really nervous. I've done this before many times but it doesn't stop me from feeling nervous," she says.

The 25-year-old says if she was to win the title, she would work hard to be a great representative for Aoteaora, "but I know that there are a lot of other beautiful women who I'm up against who are also deserving".

Areas judged include interview, sports, charity, evening gown, talent and dance of nations, a dance representing the New Zealand culture.

Miss World NZ 2018 contestants. Source: Alex Tee Photography

Contestant Dana Rusk, who is not of Māori descent but grew up around the culture, was offered help from the people of Ngati Awa to choreograph her dance of nation’s routine.

Meanwhile, other contestants performed poi routines.

As part of this year’s Beauty With A Purpose charity project, contestants have raised more than $20,000 so far for Annie’s Lifeline, a charity founded by Miss World New Zealand 2017 Annie Evans.

“Annie’s Lifeline is an organisation that gives scholarships to youth who are suicide survivors or have gone through strenuous mental health problems. The scholarships are not limited to university but all tertiary education programs including apprenticeships," says Evans.

Contestants have held their own events such as auctions, fashions shows and sausage sizzles to fundraise for the charity. Evans says receiving support from the contestants has been “absolutely amazing”.

“I never expected how 'above and beyond' they would go for a cause they believe in,” she says.

The final of Miss World New Zealand is on May 5 at Sky City.

