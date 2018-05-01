Māori artists promote mental health at clinic

Te Kuwatawata is not your usual clinic, based in Gisborne it employs artists to create artwork as a gift of healing to help whānau in the Tairāwhiti overcome mental health issues.

It's the only one of its kind in New Zealand and around the globe.

Resident artists are able to illustrate the path of whānau that walk through these doors seeking help by creating their own personalised artwork.

"Often we'd end up with an art piece at the end of our session and that's their art piece to take back with them to help them find some inspiration during the time they're not with us- where they can glance over a piece and retrace a purākau or just retrace those elements that are beneficial for them," says artist Nick Tupara.

That artwork can come in almost any form or medium from tā moko, weaving and painting right through to carving and photography.

"The artists use their ears and their words which act as a bridge between them and the families allowing them to speak freely of their issues," explains Mark Kopua, lead at Te Kuwatawata.

The artists are part of a team of more than 25 who work at the clinic.

"This is great because they're in a mix of teams...some are good at talking therapies and the artists are good at drawing and interpreting their art so it's a nice mix where we're both learning from each other," says Dr Diana Kopua.

Through its Mahi a Atua programme, which draws on Māori legend, Māori approaches have been integrated into its mental health services.

"It's the door for families that are facing a number of mental health issues like alcohol abuse, drug abuse...Te Kuwatawata is the only door of its kind for families here in Tairāwhiti that are seeking help," says Mark Kopua.

Te Kuwatawata officially opened its doors at the end of August and has drawn interest from other DHBs outside of the region.