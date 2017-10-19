Māori artist utilises whakapapa in art expo

Auckland based artist Ngahuia Harrison will launch her exhibition ‘I hutia a Manaia I te ika and his heart was broken’ on the 26 of this month.

This exhibition tells a historical and mythological story of the Ngātiwai people and their significant connection to the Marsden Point Oil Refinery which is located at the mouth of the Whangarei Harbour (Norhland, New Zealand).

The work references the descendants of the paramount chief of Ngātiwai, Manaia Tuatahi and the many stories that are related to the area.

Harrison’s research examines the philosophies of Ngātiwai, with an interest in understanding relationships hapū have with the natural environment and the way the concepts can be applied in creative practice.

She proposes that there are a range of worlds that exist on the planet but hopes that rather than being alienated from or dominating the environment, we can return to eco-dependence with the natural world.