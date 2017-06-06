Māori Archdeacon condemns US withdrawal from Paris climate agreement

Te Tairāwhiti Anglican Archdeacon Hirini Kaa is condemning the withdrawal of the US from the Paris climate agreement. This follows a collective stance by Aotearoa Church leaders and Churches Climate Network against President Trump's decision to pull out of the agreement.

Archdeacon Hirini Kaa says that, as a world leader, the US has an obligation to lead the fight in curbing the dangerous effects of climate change to the planet.

“The US is a huge emitter of carbon emissions, a huge polluter. The world can follow their lead and they need to provide a moral leadership alongside an economic leadership,” said Archdeacon Kaa.

Last week US President Donald Trump announced that the US will withdraw from the Paris climate agreement saying it was to protect the interests of American citizens.

Kaa says Māori are strongly impacted by climate change as they are among the most marginalized groups in the country.

“We know the case, even in Ngāti Porou. We have another giant cyclone, these extreme weather events which are a product [of climate change]. We can see the impacts also, the impacts on our jobs, we have the poorest housing, we’re vulnerable, we’ve even got to do it for ourselves as much as for our neighbours.”

The Tumuaki of the Methodist church Rev. Diana Tana says we can look to the call of Māori as well as Paris to ensure we pass on a healthy environment to generations to come.

“Such Investment is not evident in New Zealand climate policies,” said Rev Tana.

Anglican Bishop Kito Pikaahu says in our own backyard where Pacific peoples are experiencing the effects of climate change, this is the most challenging issue of our generation.

“While churches, business and governments play our own parts in the global response to climate change, it is a real pity and a shame that the US are not able to act in solidarity with the whole world, the oikoumene- God's own inhabited earth.”

The Anglican church is planning a carbon-offset scheme for air travel which will benefit Pacific communities and could be replicated by others. They’re also calling on the government to commit to buying carbon credits from Pacific countries, as a way to further positive investment in the Pacific.

Te Kāea will bring more on this story on Te Kāea tonight at 5pm on Te Reo Channel and 6.30pm on MTS.