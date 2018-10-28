Māori All Blacks ready for USA

Captain Ash Dixon is embracing the unknown in the historic tour to Chicago and South America, with the Māori All Blacks, set to name their strongest side to face USA next weekend.

"We’ve got a little bit of information on the American side, when you play them they are pretty big boys and they are pretty good and it’s a physical encounter. For us we’ve got to be a little bit more smart," says Dixon

The former Police officer, now head coach of the Māori All Blacks says his decision to coach full time has paid off.

In 2017 McMillan got a taste in the top job leading the Māori All Blacks on a two-match fixture in the northern hemisphere.

“To leave the security of that behind to put yourself into the coaching ranks can be a little turbulence was a calculated risk and I’m really happy that I made that decision,” says McMillan

McMillan adds he takes on a lot of responsibility as head coach, since being appointed to the position in 2017. He believes his job has been made much easier with the system that former coach Colin Cooper developed in his three undefeated tours from 2013 - 2017

"Naturally there is some pressure to continue to build on the Māori All Blacks legacy and to stamp my mark on the team"

The team departs for Chicago tonight head of their first match against USA Eagles on Sunday at the multipurpose Stadium, Soldier Field in Chicago.

“I haven’t actually got a chance to play on Soldier Field, playing at an NFL Stadium will be a little bit different, hopefully, there’s a big crowd there and we can play some good footy and entertain people"

The stadium has served as the home venue for a number of other sports teams in its history, including the Chicago Cardinals of the NFL

Māori All Blacks Fixtures

USA Eagles NZT: 12:00 PM Sunday 4 November, Soldier Field, Chicago

Brazil NZT: 10:00 AM Sunday 11 November, Estádio do Morumbi, São Paulo

Chile NZT: 9:00 AM Sunday 18 November, Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo