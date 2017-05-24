Māori actress, artist and dancer honoured at investitures

Māori Actress Rima Te Wiata and sculptor Professor Robert Jahnke were amongst a group of prominent New Zealanders whose achievements were celebrated at Government House in Wellington today. The investiture ceremonies also recognised five New Zealanders for acts of bravery.

A day to recognise the achievements of some industrious Māori people.

Actress and recipient Rima Te Wiata told Te Kāea, “There are some amazing people. It’s amazing listening to all of the different people that have been awarded today. People from all walks of society and different skills from the military through to poets, doctors, and professors.”

Professor Jahnke says, “It’s fantastic that we're kind of creating these graduates that make a contribution back as curators, as artists and even as educators. So I’m really please. It’s set in motion a kind of Toioho ki Apiti whānau. That’s kind of spreading their wings across the world.”

Ms Te Wiata, a renowned New Zealand actress, received the insignia of an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to film and television. Professor Jahnke for his services to Māori and education, and Gaylene Sciascia for her services to dance.

Ms Siasia says, “I feel fairly humbled and really privileged to have this honour, but it’s also an honour as part of a whole range of people that have fed into this whole journey and been a part of this life.”