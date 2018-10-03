Māori actors and short films nominated for awards

The nominees for New Zealand's premier international short film festival, Show Me Shorts, have been announced.

Tim Worrall's Meke is nominated for four awards across three categories, with both Temuera Morison and Eds Eramiha competing for the Toi Whakaari Best Actor award.

The film is about a trainer's daughter who arrives backstage during preparations for a boxing match and threatens to destroy the relationship between a fighter and coach.

Meanwhile, Alien Weaponry's music video for their song Kai Tangata by Piotr Kwasnik and Alex Hargreaves has been nominated for the NZ on Air Best Music Video award.

The music video features Māori warriors engaged in brutal hand-to-hand combat.

Overall there are 16 short films nominated for awards, from Aotearoa and across the world.

Judge Kimberley Wright says there are so many important issues and relevant topics addressed in the films.

“I truly experienced a range of emotions while screening these amazing shorts. I laughed, I cried and I was at the edge of my seat numerous times! What an array of talented actors and actresses- and some truly stellar performances," she says.

“Many of the films left me wanting more in some way and clearly have the making of features. I enjoyed so many of them that it made the decision-making that much tougher! Great job and congratulations to all the nominees!"

There are 50 short films and four music videos in the Show Me Shorts Film Festival programme and the films will screen at 28 cinemas nationwide from Kaitaia to Stewart Island

The winners of the awards will be announced at the Auckland opening night and awards ceremony this Saturday, October 6 at The Civic.

Screening dates and locations for Show Me Shorts are available here.

The full list of nominees:

Panavision Best Cinematographer

Alun Bollinger for Run Rabbit

Ian McCarroll for The Brother

Simeon Duncombe for Toilet

Toi Whakaari Best Actor

Eds Eramiha for Meke

Josh Thomson for Twenty One Points

Temuera Morrison for Meke

Villa Junior Lemanu for My Friend Michael Jones

Final Draft Best Screenplay

Eldon Booth, Ian Leaupepe & Samson Rambo for My Friend Michael Jones

Pete Circuitt & Steve Best for Twenty One Points

Tim Worrall for Meke

NZ on Air Best Music Video

Alexander Gandar & Kate Moses for Laugh it Off - Chelsea Jade

Eddy Fifield for Cloud Nine - Madly

Kelly Gilbride for Wallace Line - Ha the Unclear

Piotr Kwasnik & Alex Hargreaves for Kai Tangata – Alien Weaponry

DEGNZ Best Editor

Ben Powdrell for Stranger

Betsy Bauer for Cleaver

Luke Haigh for The Brother

DEGNZ Best Director

Nicky Cameron for One Day

Jonathan Watt & Kieran Charnock for Stranger

Summer Agnew for The Brother

SAE Best International Film

Eliott Belrose, Carole Favier, Loïcia Lagillier, Aloïs Mathé, Juliette Perrey, Joran Rivet & ESMA School for La Boite (The Box) - France

Kalle Wettre & Niki Lindroth von Bahr for Min Börda (The Burden) - Sweden

Sorcha Bacon & Harry Lighton for Wren Boys - UK

Department of Post Best NZ Film

Alex Lovell, Eldon Booth, Ian Leaupepe & Samson Rambo for My Friend Michael Jones

Dan Higgins, Matt Noonan, Stephan Fruth & Summer Agnew for The Brother

Piripi Curtis & Lara Northcroft for Meke

Rob Linkhorn, Pete Circuitt & Dan Brown for Twenty One Points