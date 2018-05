This morning, the body of te reo Māori stalwart Professor John Moorfield was taken onto Te Kohinga Mārama Marae at Waikato University, where he taught for 23 years.

Moorfield lay before the multitudes who turned out to pay their respects to him.

The leader, more widely known as Te Murumāra, died on Sunday.

Moorfield will be buried tomorrow at Te Kauwhata in the Waikato.