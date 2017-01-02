Manurewa Marae custodian mourned - Mary-Ann Harris

Today the community of Manurewa Marae mourn the loss of one of their beloved members Whāea Marry-Ann Harris (Ngāpuhi, Hikitu).

Proud of her South Auckland community Ms Harris dedicated her life bringing people back to South Auckland’s Manurewa Marae.

Manurewa Marae Chairman Tunuiarangi McLean says, “For over 12 years Whaea Mary-Ann look after our marae. Her contribution to the marae was huge and she always made herself available to those using the marae 24-7. She will be dearly missed.”

Besides the daily operations of running the Marae, Ms Harris was also involved in a project called Community Renewal, an initiative established to overcome the negative stigma placed upon their community.

She was also part of the Clendon Residents Group who helped created a community tool library, toy library and vegetable garden.

Ms Harris leaves behind a husband, two children and many mokopuna. She will be buried in her hometown of Whirinaki tomorrow.