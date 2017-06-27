Manurewa Intermediate School wins PM's Supreme Award

This year marked the fourth Prime Minister’s Education Excellence Awards, attracting more than 140 entries. There are a total of 6 award categories.

Prime Minister’s Supreme Award

South Auckland’s Manurewa Intermediate School took out the top award tonight, as the Supreme Award Winner at the Prime Minister’s Education Excellence Awards, as well as winning the award for Excellence in Engaging, at the Awards ceremony tonight.

Manurewa has brought about significant changes across all areas of the school, improving the quality of teaching and engagement, thus helping to improve learning outcomes for students.

The leadership team, made up of the principal and senior teachers, implemented a structure in 2008, which set out to improve the quality of teaching, upgrade their physical environment and instil within their students a love of learning.

That changed the lives of their students in the process and they have taken their community along with them.

Scooping the Supreme Award and the Excellence in Engagement Award means Manurewa Intermediate School takes home $50,000, as well as a professional development opportunity and the opportunity to represent New Zealand education.

Excellence in Teaching & Learning Award category

West Auckland’s Waitakere College was selected as a joint winner for the award for Excellence in Teaching and Learning, along with Te Puna Wai Ora Invercargill Middle School, at the awards ceremony.

Devastated by a drop in student achievement in 2012, Waitakere College established an NCEA Action Plan in 2013. This led to a steady lift in achievement each year, particularly among Māori and Pasifika students, and above national averages.



Curriculum and course design were adapted to respond to student interests, including a focus on powerful learning relationships, e-learning and innovative vocational pathways, such as the Medical Science Academy.

Changes were underpinned by monitoring and forecasting of individual achievement together with mentoring and coaching for students, and through celebrating identity and success among Maori and Pasifika students.