Manukura win back to back titles

Two Māori schools battle it out for supremacy in this year's MSSRB premiere 1 final in Palmerston North. Manukura have been successful on one occasion out of the two times they've played finals whilst Hato Paora haven't been in a final for a number of years now.

Supporters flocked to Bill Brown Park to cheer on their team.

Seven minutes into the game and a penalty kick to Manukura gave them an early three-point lead.

And from the base of a scrum 5 meters out from the Hato Paora try line ranging lock forward Atonio Leawere Walker crashes over for the first try of the game.

Not long after Manukura number 8 Sheldon Tairea touches down for the second try of the match after the Manukura forward pack got some good go forward momentum.

Seven minutes from half-time and a lack of discipline around the ruck area saw Hato Paora receive a yellow card.

Unfortunately, Manukura was not able to capatilise. Half-time 13-0 Manukura.

From the kick off of the second half Manukura continues to apply pressure and Walker crosses for his second.

52 minutes into the game and Hato Paora get their first points up on the board. 18-3 Manukura.

At the 70 minute mark co-captain and hooker Jahnique Whaitiri scores. 23-3 Manukura

2 minutes before full time first five Kerei Ranginui seals a back to back victory for Manukura. Final score 28-3.

Captain of the Manukura first 15 Wipere Takitimu says, "At this time I am a bit sad as it is my last year at school, but its awesome to have two Māori schools in the final and sets a precedence for the future."

Hato Paora captain Nikora Broughton says, "unfortunately didnt get the win today but the boys still worked hard and we're still gonna keep working hard."

Hato Paora supporter Roihana Nuri says, I acknowledge this day and i acknowledge the supporters of Hato Paora, to the community and parents also the Manukura community because we are one as Manawatu on this day."

In two weeks time Hato Paora will take on arch rivals Te Aute in their annual college match whilst Manukura will now focus on rugby league.

























