Manukura take out Ngā Manu Kōrero 2018

Maia Takitimu of Manukura has won the Ngā Manu Kōrero 2018 National Competition.

For the last two days, students from across the country gathered at Houhoupiko Showgrounds, in Gisborne, for the 53rd annual Ngā Manu Korero National Champion.

Teens competed in four categories, Sir Turi Carol, Rāwhiti Ihaka, Korimako, and Pei Te Hurinui Jones, to vie for their chance to win their section.

See below for the full list of winners

Pei Te Hurinui Jones

1st – Maia Takitimu, Manukura

2nd – Timoti Tiakiwai, Te Wharekura o Ruatoki

3rd – Kanihi Butler Hare, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Ara Whanui

Mokonuiarangi Rangitauira, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ruamata

Best Female Speaker

Maia Takitimu, Manukura

Best Male Speaker

Timoti Tiakiwai – Te Wharekura o Ruatoki

Best Impromptu

Maia Takitimu, Manukura

Best Prepared Speech

Uenuku Papuni-Abbott – Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hoani Waititi

Korimako

1st Tuimaleali’ifano Fiso, Sacred Heart College

2nd Adam McMillan, Hastings Boys High School

3rd Piripi Gordon, Ngā Puna o Waiorea

Best Prepared Speech

Te Aumihi Hohepa, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ruamata

Best Impromptu

Tuimaleali’ifano Fiso, Sacred Heart College

Rāwhiti Ihaka

1st Te Akaroa Jacob, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Rito

2nd Kiringāua Cassidy, Kings High School

3rd Apanui Takiari, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Aroha

Best Junior Female Speaker

Ngaringi Tumoana

Tā Turi Kara

1st Sophia Cribb, Whanganui High School

2nd Paretoroa Webster-Tarei, Rotorua Boys High School

Kohu Tipoki Smith, Hato Paora College

School with the highest marks in Te Reo Māori and English

Manukura