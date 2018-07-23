Manukau Bus Station to become night shelter for homeless

Auckland Transport, alongside the Salvation Army and police, are set to turn the Manukau Bus Station into a night shelter for homeless people this winter.

The initiative comes following the Salvation Army's call for community organisations to open their doors after a couple of people died while sleeping rough last year.

It is hoped that the station will shelter 15-20 rough sleepers around the Manukau area. The shelter will open at 10pm.

Rough sleepers will be provided with a mattress, soup in the evening, breakfast in the morning and be out by 7am.