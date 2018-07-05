Mannering considered to play on team’s edge

The Warriors will be without forward Tohu Harris for at least the next month as he recovers from a knee injury sustained against the Sharks the weekend.

Head Coach Stephen Kearney will look to Simon Mannering to play on the edge against the Panthers. With one player out, another will rise.

Warriors Veteran Simon Mannering says, "We've had guys injured thought out the season and some real key guys, and we've had some guys come in and a good job."

Warriors head coach Stephen Kearney will look to players like Mannering to step up.

"He – Simon Mannering is pretty experienced and can be pushed out to the edge,” said Kearney.

Adam Blair makes a return after a two match - suspension to replace the injured Bunty Afoa.

Adam Blair says, "It's a big blow, I think those boys have been great for us, Bunty has come out of the blocks, has had a great start to the year and went away and played international football and played really well."

The Warriors face an understrength Panthers. The Panthers are without halves pairing Nathan Cleary and, James Maloney who are on Origin duty.

The game is played in Penrith at Panthers Stadium on Friday night.