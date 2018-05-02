Māngere shooting death – suspects' description released

Counties Manukau Police continuing their investigation into yesterday’s fatal shooting on Greenwood Road in Māngere.

The male victim, found deceased at the scene with gunshot wounds, has been identified as 28-year-old Abraham Tuuheava from Manurewa.

The victim was also known as Epalahame Tuuheava or “Hame”.

Police are continuing to talk to the female victim, who remains in Auckland Hospital recovering following surgery for multiple gunshot wounds.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faa Vaaelua says police are looking for two Tongan male offenders, one believed to be older than the other, in relation to this incident.

One is also taller than the other and was described as having a slightly hunched back.

“We believe this was an isolated incident and we also feel confident that through our enquiries will be able to uncover the identity of those responsible for this attack,” says Vaaelua.

A photo of the victims’ car, a silver 2017 Toyota Camry (pictured), has also been released in the hope that someone may have seen it on Greenwood Rd any time before 6am on Tuesday.

“We want to hear from anyone who saw this vehicle on Greenwood Road early yesterday morning or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area,” says Vaaelua.

“We believe it’s only a matter of time before the offenders are caught and we are appealing to the males involved to hand themselves in to police.

“We are also appealing to anyone in our community with information about this incident to do the right thing and contact police.”

Information can be provided by calling Counties Manukau Crime Squad on 09 261 1321 or contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.