Mangamuka Gorge open to one lane, SH10 Kaeo closed

One lane is now open through the Mangamuka Gorge State Highway 1 south of Kaitaia.

There are fears that the Far North will be completely cut off as the wild weather system sets in across Aotearoa.

New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) says a large slip on State Highway 1 at around 6:30am this morning closed the Mangamuka Gorge. A NZTA update at 9:30am said contractors were able to open one lane on SH1 at the Mangamuka slip.

The usual detour via SH10 north of Kaeo has been flooded and remains closed. There is no alternate route available, please delay travel.

For more info on road closures, check out the NZTA website.