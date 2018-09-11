Manaaki think you're ready for this jelly

A range of Māori-inspired condiments including Kawakawa Jelly, Kamokamo Pickle and Horopito and Lemon sauce are finalists in this year’s Inspire + NZ Artisan Awards.

They’re made by Manaaki, a social enterprise run by three wāhine from Omaka Marae in Blenheim.

Donna Nepia says the team was humbled to be named as finalists, especially considering the calibre of entries.

"We know that our range tastes good but to be recognised at this level is really encouraging,” says Nepia.

Condiments by Manaaki. Source: Manaaki

To make the condiments, the team uses as much produce as possible grown in the marae māra kai.

“Our aim is to make the Māori kai experience readily available for all to enjoy, while also supporting whānau transformation through creating a thriving and sustainable marae. So this kind of recognition is really exciting."

The team says their range is inspired by “the aunties of old, the queens of manaakitanga, who always kept the pātaka filled with preserves, chutneys and sauces.”

This year there were more than 350 entries in the awards, which honour the nation's artisan food and beverage producers.

Up for grabs on awards night on September 21 is a total prize pool package valued at $50,000, including marketing, advertising and public relations packages.